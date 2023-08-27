Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 1,008 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in MasTec were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 801,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,694,000 after purchasing an additional 415,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MasTec by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 761,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,948,000 after buying an additional 402,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after buying an additional 390,531 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTZ opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.23 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.31 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $123.33.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on MasTec from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

