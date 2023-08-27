Pictet Asset Management SA Has $804,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,723.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

