Pictet Asset Management SA Has $783,000 Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNSL opened at $383.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.89 and its 200-day moving average is $335.29. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.82 and a fifty-two week high of $393.20.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.69%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.83.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

