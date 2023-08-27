Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires Shares of 25,199 Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.07% of Argo Group International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Argo Group International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Argo Group International in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.0 %

ARGO opened at $29.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

