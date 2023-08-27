LPL Financial LLC Has $13.08 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,126,000 after buying an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,704,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,414 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,769,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,220,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $54.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.89. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

