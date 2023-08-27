Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 1,008 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in MasTec were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in MasTec by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MasTec by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 51,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTZ opened at $96.37 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -602.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.23 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

