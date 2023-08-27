EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 137.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

