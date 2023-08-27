Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,560 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,887,000 after purchasing an additional 644,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,652,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 458,443 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 542.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 509,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,773,000 after buying an additional 429,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,536,669. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSXMA

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.