Pictet Asset Management SA Has $841,000 Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,696,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 45,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $205.58 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $136.21 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.