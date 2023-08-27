Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,192.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.29. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $474,185.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,373 shares of company stock worth $5,833,636 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.