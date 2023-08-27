Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 207 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Saia were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Saia by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA stock opened at $407.00 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.70 and a 1-year high of $443.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.