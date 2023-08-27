Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,030 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 19,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,295 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,358,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,754,000 after buying an additional 1,067,308 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,934,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 704.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 642,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after buying an additional 562,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:BNL opened at $15.84 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 125.84%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

