Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes $757,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BWA opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

