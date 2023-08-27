Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $738,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,340.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $212.19 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $166.93 and a one year high of $222.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.68 and its 200-day moving average is $224.58.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

