Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,062 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 213.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,478,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 183.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after buying an additional 447,129 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $101.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.57.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,648.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $681,391.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,558.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,782 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

