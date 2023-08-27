W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stake Raised by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 292.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 549.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $60.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

