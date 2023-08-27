Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1,598.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,539 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

