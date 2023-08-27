Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,148 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 171.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $502,267,000 after purchasing an additional 77,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CDW by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,189,000 after purchasing an additional 148,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,102,000 after purchasing an additional 717,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $204.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.58.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

