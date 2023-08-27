Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1,163.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

