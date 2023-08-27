Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 30,240 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,240 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies
Travelers Companies Stock Performance
Travelers Companies stock opened at $161.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.57. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.
Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Travelers Companies
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.