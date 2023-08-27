Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 30,240 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,240 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $161.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.57. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

