Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 2,610 Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,610 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $21,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,159,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64.56.

On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 210 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,722.00.

Shares of KSM stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 396,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 288,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

