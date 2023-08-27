Kimberly T. Bowron Sells 15,071 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 15,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $20,797.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,372.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gevo Stock Performance

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 1,105.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth $80,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Gevo by 20.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 57,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gevo by 23.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Gevo during the second quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gevo by 201.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 24,978 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Gevo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gevo from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Articles

