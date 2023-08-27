Kimberly T. Bowron Sells 15,071 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2023

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Free Report) insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 15,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $20,797.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,372.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gevo Stock Performance

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 1,105.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth $80,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Gevo by 20.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 57,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gevo by 23.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Gevo during the second quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gevo by 201.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 24,978 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Gevo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gevo from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GEVO

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.