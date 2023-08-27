Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson Purchases 2,100 Shares

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) Director John J. Masterson bought 2,100 shares of Bogota Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $16,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,836.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bogota Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Bogota Financial stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. Bogota Financial Corp. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bogota Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bogota Financial by 50.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 129,522 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bogota Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 15,984 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bogota Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bogota Financial by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bogota Financial by 19.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

