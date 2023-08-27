Insider Buying: Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Buys $14,871.75 in Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) Director Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 6,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $14,871.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,042.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 5,955 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $13,577.40.

On Monday, August 14th, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 9,027 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $22,928.58.

On Friday, August 11th, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 3,250 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $8,677.50.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 4,509 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $11,588.13.

On Monday, August 7th, Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 9,000 shares of Gaia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,150.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 28 shares of Gaia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67.76.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Gaia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaia in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

