Jeffrey Thomas Perez Sells 8,891 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 8,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $14,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 458,903 shares in the company, valued at $752,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jeffrey Thomas Perez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 17th, Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 8,741 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $13,548.55.
- On Thursday, August 10th, Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 8,956 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $10,836.76.
- On Thursday, August 3rd, Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 8,789 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $10,546.80.
Precigen Stock Performance
NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.90.
Several analysts have commented on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.
