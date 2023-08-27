Jeffrey Thomas Perez Sells 8,891 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 8,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $14,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 458,903 shares in the company, valued at $752,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Thomas Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 8,741 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $13,548.55.

On Thursday, August 10th, Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 8,956 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $10,836.76.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 8,789 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $10,546.80.

Precigen Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

