Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Buys $13,990.00 in Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $13,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Friedman Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $13.83 on Friday. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a market cap of $102.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.19 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.72%.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Friedman Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRD. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 312,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 183,834 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.