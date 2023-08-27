James M. Kilts Acquires 6,488 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) Director James M. Kilts acquired 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $17,517.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 543,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,524.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $866.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADV. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

