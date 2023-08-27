Insider Buying: KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) CEO Acquires 5,272 Shares of Stock

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Linda M. Tharby purchased 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,338.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,390.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KORU Medical Systems stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.53. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 27.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 804.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KORU Medical Systems from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

