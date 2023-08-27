Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CFO Sells 9,045 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $14,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,123.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Harry Jr. Thomasian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Thursday, August 17th, Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 8,893 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $13,784.15.

On Thursday, August 10th, Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 6,852 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $8,290.92.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 6,724 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $8,068.80.

Precigen Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Precigen

Institutional Trading of Precigen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Precigen by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Precigen by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Precigen by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 374,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.