Insider Selling: Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells 1,807 Shares of Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $17,112.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 340,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,160.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rhonda Farnum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Rhonda Farnum sold 1,790 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $19,922.70.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $9.45 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $499.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 1,694.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 195.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,454,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after buying an additional 961,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,775,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 898,691 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,064,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares during the last quarter.

TBPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

