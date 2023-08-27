Guy Pelletier Sells 1,500 Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Stock

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guy Pelletier sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.06, for a total transaction of C$18,085.95.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

TSE MRD opened at C$11.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Melcor Developments Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$9.76 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$373.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.58.

Melcor Developments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

