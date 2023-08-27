Donald P. Lehr Sells 10,947 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $17,953.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,422.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Precigen Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

Get Precigen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.