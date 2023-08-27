GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Insider Sells $17,618.00 in Stock

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 2,300 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $17,618.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,398 shares in the company, valued at $409,028.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Kathleen Patricia Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 24th, Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 3,130 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $24,101.00.
GCM Grosvenor Trading Down 1.8 %
GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 0.52.
GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on GCMG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GCM Grosvenor
GCM Grosvenor Company Profile
Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is headquartered in United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GCM Grosvenor
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.