GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Insider Sells $17,618.00 in Stock

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 2,300 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $17,618.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,398 shares in the company, valued at $409,028.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kathleen Patricia Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 3,130 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $24,101.00.

GCM Grosvenor Trading Down 1.8 %

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 0.52.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is -169.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GCMG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

