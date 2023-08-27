Insider Buying: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CEO Acquires $13,155.30 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) CEO David D. Nelson purchased 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $13,155.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,239.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

West Bancorporation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $315.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. Analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $19.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on West Bancorporation

Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,897,000 after acquiring an additional 143,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 104,866 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 8.8% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 428,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 119.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.