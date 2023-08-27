Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,927 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $39,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 230.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 64.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,756,000 after purchasing an additional 113,747 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,542.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC opened at $88.54 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average of $88.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $736,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,871,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $736,240.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,432 shares in the company, valued at $64,871,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $162,733.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,120.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,147 shares of company stock worth $10,145,721. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

