Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,205 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Entergy worth $39,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Entergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $94.80 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.01 and a one year high of $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.61.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.58.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

