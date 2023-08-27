Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Darden Restaurants worth $39,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,215,000 after acquiring an additional 71,462 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

