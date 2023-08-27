Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $39,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average of $109.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,062 shares of company stock worth $6,130,559 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

