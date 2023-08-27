Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,365 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Marvell Technology worth $39,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,410.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,927,995. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

