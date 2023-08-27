Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Incyte worth $39,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.26. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

