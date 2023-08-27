Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $40,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.40.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $408.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $401.22 and its 200-day moving average is $413.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

