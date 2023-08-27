Rhumbline Advisers Sells 25,546 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Fair Isaac worth $36,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $851.89 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $389.83 and a 1-year high of $892.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $826.03 and its 200 day moving average is $756.65.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. The company had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $886.57.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

