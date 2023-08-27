Rhumbline Advisers Sells 840 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Watsco were worth $36,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.44.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $349.65 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.61 and a 12-month high of $383.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.