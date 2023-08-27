Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Kellogg worth $35,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Kellogg by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Kellogg by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of K stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.76. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 94.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,088,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Kellogg

Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.