DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of DTE Energy worth $36,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4,031.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $935,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Shares of DTE opened at $104.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.25%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

