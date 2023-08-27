Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $235,218,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8,674.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,625,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,408 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $79,253,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after purchasing an additional 775,233 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4,336.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,080,000 after purchasing an additional 654,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $52.73 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.