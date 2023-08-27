Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ameren were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ameren by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Ameren by 88.6% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9,800.0% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $80.45 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Barclays started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

