Greenleaf Trust Sells 9,094 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.02. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $70.46.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

