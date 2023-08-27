Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,868 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Steel Dynamics worth $35,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $101.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.27. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

