Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $76.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 39.57%.

Several analysts have commented on PFG shares. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

